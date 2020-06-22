Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will report ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.75). AtriCure posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 252.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 451,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,136. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,800,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,280. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

See Also: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.