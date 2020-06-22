Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce $11.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.60 million to $12.00 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $10.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $47.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $48.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $48.05 million, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $48.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million.

LMST has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Limestone Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of LMST stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $79.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.88. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $18.49.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, Director Kevin James Kooman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 28,044 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,453,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

