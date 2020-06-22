Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 86.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHMI shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 308,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,287. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $5,471,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

