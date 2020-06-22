Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to Post -$1.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.39) and the highest is ($0.62). Murphy Oil posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 590.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $76,132.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,725,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

MUR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. 6,502,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,239. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 3.25. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

