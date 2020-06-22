Zacks: Brokerages Expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.11. Best Buy posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

In other Best Buy news, Director Hubert Joly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $11,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 614,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,085,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $94,285.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,990 shares of company stock valued at $26,031,920. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 320.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,667 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $78.41. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

