Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TBIO. TheStreet lowered Translate Bio from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.06. 14,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,784. The firm has a market cap of $962.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.53. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 859.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.61%. Research analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Translate Bio news, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 108,472 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $2,154,253.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

