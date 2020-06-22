Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kimco has closed the partial monetization of its investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. and received $156.1 million from the latter. With this, the company reduced its stake in Albertsons to 7.5%. This retail REIT, which was already battling store closures and bankruptcy woes, has been impacted due to low footfall at its properties amid social-distancing mandates and higher e-commerce adoption. Amid this, it has received rent deferral requests, totaling 37% and 36% of its pro-rata ABR for April and May, respectively. Shares of Kimco have underperformed its industry over the past year. However, with a high-quality, mixed-use portfolio concentrated in the top U.S. markets and the majority of its ABR coming from grocery-anchored centers along with efforts to boost balance-sheet strength, Kimco is well-poised to navigate through the current blues.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Shares of KIM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.72. 12,156,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,049,679. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,674,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,398,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,902,000 after buying an additional 6,560,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $99,155,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 15,980.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,316,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,743,000 after buying an additional 4,289,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,347,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,460,000 after buying an additional 2,386,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

