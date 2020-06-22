Zacks: Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $36.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Braves Group Series A an industry rank of 67 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BATRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:BATRA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.98. 88,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,899. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

