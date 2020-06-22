Zacks: VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given $36.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $36.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned VSE an industry rank of 198 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get VSE alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on VSEC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of VSE by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VSE by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

VSEC stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $306.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.83. VSE has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.42 million during the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VSE (VSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.