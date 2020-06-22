Zacks: VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given $36.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $36.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned VSE an industry rank of 198 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several analysts recently issued reports on VSEC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.
VSEC stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $306.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.83. VSE has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $41.14.
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.42 million during the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.24%.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.
