Zel (ZEL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.42 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Zel has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00544337 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00091604 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00076213 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001127 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 106,459,100 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

