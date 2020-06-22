Zero Hits Market Cap of $863,017.34 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001111 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Zero has a total market cap of $863,017.34 and $55,144.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00543802 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00091364 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00076152 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001145 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001127 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

