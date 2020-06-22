Zilliqa Market Cap Hits $205.69 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Binance, Kucoin and GOPAX. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $205.69 million and approximately $103.13 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.01853877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00172450 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044995 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00110780 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,511,996,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,220,529,056 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, OOOBTC, UEX, OKEx, FCoin, DDEX, IDEX, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Binance, WazirX, Kyber Network, BitMart, DragonEX, GOPAX, Upbit, AirSwap, Coinhub, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinone, Kucoin, Gate.io, Zebpay, Huobi, OTCBTC, BiteBTC, Korbit, HitBTC, Tokenomy, BitForex, Hotbit, Koinex and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.