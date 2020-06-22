Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.31. Zion Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 4,864,000 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.
Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN)
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
