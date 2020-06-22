Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.31. Zion Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 4,864,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zion Oil & Gas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) by 841.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,391 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Zion Oil & Gas worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

