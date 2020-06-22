ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Laidlaw

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Laidlaw in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Laidlaw’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 129.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.
Shares of ZIOP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.27. 7,902,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,964. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $700.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $7.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ZIOPHARM Oncology
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
