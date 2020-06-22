ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Laidlaw

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Laidlaw in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Laidlaw’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 129.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of ZIOP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.27. 7,902,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,964. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $700.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

