ZIOPHARM Oncology’s (ZIOP) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their market perform rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZIOP. ValuEngine upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,962,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 83.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Third Security LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

