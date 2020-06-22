Zipper Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Zipper has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zipper token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, IDCM and DigiFinex. Zipper has a market cap of $1.36 million and $73,974.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zipper

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . Zipper’s official website is zipper.io

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, FCoin and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

