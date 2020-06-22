ZPER 1-Day Volume Tops $4,040.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One ZPER token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, HitBTC, Liquid and Bit-Z. ZPER has a market capitalization of $594,813.73 and approximately $4,040.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00070827 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00329866 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000498 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012051 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015547 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Earneo (SNPC) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,313,948,310 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, BitForex, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

