-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Amarin reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

AMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amarin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Amarin by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amarin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Amarin by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amarin by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 278,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,169,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,852,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

