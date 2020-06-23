$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. El Pollo LoCo reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo LoCo.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

In related news, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $198,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $444,160 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 22.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 108.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOCO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,022. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. El Pollo LoCo has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $497.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.64.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo LoCo (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.