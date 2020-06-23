-$0.08 EPS Expected for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Athersys’ earnings. Athersys posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have commented on ATHX. BidaskClub raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Athersys from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

NASDAQ:ATHX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,781,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,200. Athersys has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $487.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of -1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

In related news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 137,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $525,376.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 561,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 410,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,823 shares of company stock worth $690,406. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Athersys by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 436,068 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Athersys by 1,456.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Athersys by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

