-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 40.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 955.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

OMAB stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.63. 185,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,685. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.