$0.48 EPS Expected for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is ($0.47). Zions Bancorporation NA reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation NA.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at $32,304,173.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter valued at about $19,487,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,690,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,565 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,104,000 after acquiring an additional 732,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.08. 6,586,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,544. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

