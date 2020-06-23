$0.57 EPS Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

CATY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 280,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,198. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.48. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,172.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

