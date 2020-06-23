-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.51). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 241.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $1.90 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,729,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $20,936,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,610,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,647 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,884,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,854,000.

Shares of PTEN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. 7,159,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,696,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. The company has a market cap of $809.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

