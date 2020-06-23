-$1.62 EPS Expected for Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) will report earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.14) and the highest is ($1.10). Alimera Sciences reported earnings of ($1.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alimera Sciences.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 million.

ALIM has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alimera Sciences from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of ALIM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 108,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,876. The company has a market cap of $36.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.