1,365,408 Shares in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Purchased by Madison Avenue Partners LP

Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,365,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000. PDL BioPharma comprises about 1.8% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned 1.17% of PDL BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDLI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 71.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PDL BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDL BioPharma stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,781. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $353.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. PDL BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

