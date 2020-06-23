$144.77 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will report sales of $144.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $156.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $593.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.00 million to $597.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $599.23 million, with estimates ranging from $576.30 million to $619.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of CATY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 280,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,198. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,172.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,472,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $12,293,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $13,567,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,313,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,997,000 after buying an additional 224,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,198,000 after buying an additional 204,198 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

