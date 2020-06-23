14,980 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,896,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,927,407. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,756. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.32.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

