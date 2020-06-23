22,041 Shares in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 808.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ferrari by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RACE traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.05. The company had a trading volume of 174,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,688. Ferrari NV has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $180.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.32 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 47.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

