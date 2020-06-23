25,686 Shares in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Bought by Madison Avenue Partners LP

Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,000. Graham accounts for about 4.1% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Madison Avenue Partners LP owned about 0.49% of Graham at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,830,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Graham by 52.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,941,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.06. The stock had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,960. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.40. Graham Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $267.89 and a twelve month high of $756.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.44 by ($4.95). Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $732.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.