$299.57 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will post $299.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.00 million and the highest is $305.40 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $305.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of FNB stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.58. 1,844,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.31. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,120 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 621,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 884,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 240,834 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $4,204,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

