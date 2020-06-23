$3.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report $3.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the highest is $3.38 billion. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $12.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on AMCR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. 9,993,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,557,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,522,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amcor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,568,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,953,000 after purchasing an additional 778,313 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amcor by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,659,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,391 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amcor by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,223,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.