3,000 Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. L3Harris comprises about 0.3% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock traded down $6.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.25. 2,294,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,053. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

In other L3Harris news, Director Roger Fradin purchased 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,823.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,801.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

