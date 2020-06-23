3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 31st total of 8,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.69. 1,941,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,802. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.96. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after acquiring an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

