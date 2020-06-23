$486.03 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will post sales of $486.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.40 million and the lowest is $478.50 million. First Horizon National reported sales of $461.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens raised shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.91.

Shares of First Horizon National stock remained flat at $$10.31 during trading hours on Friday. 3,252,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,451,848. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other news, Director Wendy P. Davidson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,138.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in First Horizon National by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

