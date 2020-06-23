Aave Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Aave has traded up 64% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kyber Network, Binance and IDEX. Aave has a market cap of $189.03 million and approximately $15.43 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aave

Aave (LEND) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, BiteBTC, ABCC, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Alterdice, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

