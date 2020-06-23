AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised AB SKF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Get AB SKF alerts:

OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.32.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.