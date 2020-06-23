Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Insider Romney Humphries Sells 4,000 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) insider Romney Humphries sold 4,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Romney Humphries also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Romney Humphries sold 3,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

AXDX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 463,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,634. The company has a market capitalization of $661.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 16.03 and a quick ratio of 14.75.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 845.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4,446.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 181,402 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

