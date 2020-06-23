Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in the development of cancer drugs. The company’s principal product candidates under different developmental stages include Actimab-A for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in elderly patients and Iomab-B used to condition the bone marrow of patients. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATNM. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.42. 36,522,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,485,462. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 828,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 489,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares in the last quarter.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

