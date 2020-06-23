Adelphoi Hits Market Cap of $102,091.21 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $102,091.21 and $267.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.01846854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00170623 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00046394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00112204 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

