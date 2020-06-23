Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Advantest from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATEYY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.52. 628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.40. Advantest has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $58.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

