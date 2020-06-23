AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.74-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.09 million.

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $6.41 on Tuesday, hitting $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,210. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.80.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

