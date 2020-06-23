AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

AIBRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AIB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded AIB Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. 1,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,629. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

