AirSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. AirSwap has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $2.02 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AirSwap has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.24 or 0.05399239 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00053728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00031667 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012861 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004428 BTC.

AirSwap is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io

AirSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

