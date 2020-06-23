Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Update

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 224,100 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Akerna stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,015. Akerna has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $27.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.89.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. Akerna had a negative net margin of 137.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%.

In related news, CEO Jessica Billingsley sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $1,105,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Amy A. Poinsett Revocable Livi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,325,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,258,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,925,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Akerna by 61.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,054 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akerna by 50.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

