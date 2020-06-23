Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKRO. BidaskClub raised Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ AKRO traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 240,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,416. The company has a market capitalization of $767.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. Equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 1,410.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 61.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

