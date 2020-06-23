Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $8.59. 836,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,020. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.59% and a negative net margin of 1,595.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $785,000.00. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 40.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

