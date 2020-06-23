Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

AGI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Alamos Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of AGI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 280,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.77.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $1,153,211,000. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $29,576,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,742,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,416,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,728,000 after buying an additional 1,936,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6,874.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,790,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 1,765,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

