Alaris Royalty’s (ALARF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:ALARF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALARF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alaris Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Alaris Royalty stock remained flat at $$9.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. 95 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. Alaris Royalty has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $17.53.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

