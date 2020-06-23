Alexander Karsner Sells 20,027 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexander Karsner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,261,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,479. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

